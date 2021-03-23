Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajya Sabha passes MMDR Amendment Bill 2021

Rajya Sabha passes MMDR Amendment Bill 2021

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi
2 min read . 12:58 AM IST Staff Writer

This assumes significance given that the mineral sector contributes only 1.75% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), with India importing minerals worth 2.5 trillion annually

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 that will do away with the distinction between the captive and non-captive mines, allow captive mines to sell up to 50% of the minerals excavated during the current year and will also help towards the auctioning of more mines.

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 that will do away with the distinction between the captive and non-captive mines, allow captive mines to sell up to 50% of the minerals excavated during the current year and will also help towards the auctioning of more mines.

It will also allow the union government conduct auctions for those blocks wherein the “state governments face challenges in conducting auction or fail to conduct it," with the revenues accruing form such blocks going to the state government’ exchequer.

TRENDING STORIES See All

It will also allow the union government conduct auctions for those blocks wherein the “state governments face challenges in conducting auction or fail to conduct it," with the revenues accruing form such blocks going to the state government’ exchequer.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This assumes significance given that the mineral sector contributes only 1.75% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), with India importing minerals worth 2.5 trillion annually.

“With its passage in Rajya Sabha, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 stands passed by both Houses of Parliament. It is a step towards attaining mineral security of the nation," coal and mines and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi in a tweet on Monday.

As part of the government' efforts to usher in structural reforms in the mining sector, the bill amended some sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act.

“With the Parliament passing Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021, stage is set for big-bang reforms in the mining sector. These reforms will make mineral mining sustainable and drive economic activities in the country," Joshi said in another tweet.

Also, to expedite mining operations in India, a 50% rebate in the quoted revenue share will be awarded for the quantum of mineral produced and dispatched earlier than the scheduled production date.

This comes against the backdrop of National Mineral Policy goals to increase mineral production by 200% in 7 years. Of India’s obvious geological potential area of 0.571 million sq. km, only 10% has been explored.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Govt introduces DFI Bill in Lok Sabha to boost infra funding

2 min read . 12:38 AM IST

Another covid wave likely soon, warn health experts

2 min read . 12:19 AM IST

'Aim to vaccinate vulnerable groups within 3 months, requested for 20 lakh vaccines per day: Rajesh Tope

1 min read . 22 Mar 2021

Death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in UP's Chitrakoot rises to 7

2 min read . 22 Mar 2021

Also, all clearance and licenses granted shall continue till the reserves have been mined and post the expiry or termination of the lease, will be transferred to the next successful bidder. This will help attract investors as under the previous regime, the new lessee had pre-embedded clearances for only two years, making it difficult to get fresh clearances within this time period.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.