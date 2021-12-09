NEW DELHI : Rajya Sabha on Thursday cleared a Bill that seeks to declare six additional National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research as Institutions of National Importance and establish.

The bill also aims to establish a Council to coordinate institutions’ activities to ensure development of pharmaceutical education and research and maintenance of standards.

Names as The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the legislation was passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.

The Bill, cleared by the Lok Sabha on December 6, seeks to accord institute of national importance status to six more institutes of pharmaceutical education and research located in Ahmedabad, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Raebareli.

An Institution of National Importance refers to an autonomous institute established under an Act, with the power to hold examinations, grant degrees, diplomas and other academic distinctions or titles. These institutes of national importance receive funding from the central government.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 15, 2021. It was thereafter referred to the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers.

It seeks to amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998. The 1998 Act established the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Punjab and declared it as an Institution of National Importance.

“The Bill has come with four amendments which includes qualifying six NIPERs (National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research) as institutes of national importance and introducing undergraduate and diploma courses," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya replying to a discussion on the Bill.

“NIPER in Mohali was given national institute status. Even after this, six more NIPERs were set up but there is no clarity if they are also of national importance. One of the major amendments of the Bill is to clarify and grant these institutes the category of national importance, Mandaviya said.

The Bill also proposed to reduce the number of members in the Board of Governors for each institute to 12 from 23.

The Board will be chaired by an eminent academician or professional. The ex officio members of the Board will be the Director of the institute, the Joint Secretary to the central government in Department of Pharmaceuticals dealing with national institutes of pharmaceutical education and research, the Secretary dealing with medical or technical education in the concerned state government, and a representative of Drug Controller General of India. Other members will include three pharmaceutical experts (at least one must be woman) with certain special knowledge, two pharmaceutical industrialists, and two professors of the institute.

