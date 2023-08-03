Rajya Sabha passes offshore mineral areas bill; private firms to benefit1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:03 PM IST
The amendment has brought in a new composite licencing regime where an explorer would also have the right to develop and mine the mineral under a single licence .
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, paving the way for enhanced transparency in the allocation of minerals seated in country’s offshore basins, with a provision for granting production lease only through auction and keeping a reservation for government entities and public sector units (PSUs).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×