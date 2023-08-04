Rajya Sabha passes PRP and OAMDR bills1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST
The Union Cabinet last month approved the PRP Bill to simplify the registration process for periodicals and do away with the provision for prosecution and imprisonment of publishers and simplify the registration process for periodicals
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Bill and the Offshore Areas Minerals Development and Regulation Amendment (OAMDR) Bill, 2023.
