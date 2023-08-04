New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Bill and the Offshore Areas Minerals Development and Regulation Amendment (OAMDR) Bill, 2023.

While the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill will replace existing legislation that governs the registration of print and publishing industry in the country, the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 will provide a fixed 50-year production lease for offshore minerals.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha passed the Delhi services bill, known as The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Several opposition MPs (Members of parliament) walked out following the passage of the bill.

The Bill will grant the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi authority over the transfer, posting, and management of officers within the capital region.

This bill will now be taken for consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Bill replaces the existing Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867. The Union Cabinet last month approved the PRP Bill to simplify the registration process for periodicals and do away with the provision for prosecution and imprisonment of publishers and simplify the registration process for periodicals.

The Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 brings major reform by introducing auction as the method of allocation of operating rights in the offshore areas.

"As India aims to become a high-growth economy, it needs to harness its maritime resources to its optimal capacity. In order to harness the full potential of these maritime resources, it is imperative to encourage the participation of the public and private sector," Ministry of Mines said in a statement following the passage of the bill.

"The private sector will bring necessary expertise and technology to explore and mine the mineral resources present in the EEZ," it added.