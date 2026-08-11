Rajya Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Tribunals Reform Bill, 2026, which proposes a new body to oversee India’s sectoral quasi-judicial forums. Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, and the lower house also passed it the same day.

Under the bill, the proposed National Tribunal Commission will have the power to appoint or remove members and chairpersons of 16 tribunals and appellate tribunals, covering sectors including income tax, electricity, customs and the environment.

Mint reported on 10 August that list of 16 tribunals in the proposed bill did not include the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) but included it's appellate body, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

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Lawyers said improving the efficiency of tribunals and streamlining the appointment of members will be critical to faster dispute resolution.

The bill “is a major step towards addressing the gaps in the appointment process and it will likely help in filing the vacancies swiftly. There is also a need to professionalize the Tribunals by creating a specialist cadre rather than the staffing with retired or soon to retire Judges and bureaucrats. Hopefully, we will see some progress towards that,” said Amar Gupta, joint managing partner at law firm JSA Advocates & Solicitors.

Replacing earlier Act The bill will replace the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021. It was introduced during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament after the Supreme Court recently struck down some provisions of the 2021 law as unconstitutional, holding that they did not adhere to the principle of separation of powers.

The top court had also asked for the creation of a National Tribunals Commission, which would be independent, have subject matter expertise, and would ensure a transparent process and oversight mechanism for selection and appointment of chairpersons and members of various tribunals, according to the statement of objectives for the 2026 bill.

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Reforms to India’s tribunals are crucial as the forums grapple with severe manpower shortages, contributing to delays in dispute resolution.

A September 2025 report by Bengaluru-based think tank DAKSH, State of Tribunals Report 2025: A Baseline Report on India’s Commercial Tribunals, said disputes worth more than ₹24 trillion were pending across 10 tribunals in the country.

The report was based on data collated from tribunal websites and their parent organisation, government reports, parliamentary questions, RTI applications, and consultations with experts and stakeholders, according to a DAKSH statement at the launch of the report in September 2025.

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