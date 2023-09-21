Rajya Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill after 11-hour debate

After 11-hour debate, Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Women's Reservation Bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 215 MPs (members of Parliament) voted in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill and no MP voted against it.

The Women Reservation Bill seeks to guarantee 33% for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Lok Sabha, the Bill was passed on Wednesday. It was introduced by Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday. In the Lower House, 454 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion for the passage moved by Meghwal.

The Parliament passing the Women's Reservation Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“This Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country. All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing ‘Nari Shakti’. Let us give the country a strong message," Modi said in Rajya Sabha before voting on the bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Vandana Chavan on Thursday said unfortunately the Women’s Reservation Bill comes with a “caveat" that it would be implemented after census and delimitation.

“We are very happy that the Women Reservation Bill has ultimately seen the light of day. Unfortunately, it comes with a caveat, it says that after census and delimitation. I don't see why this should be put in. If we genuinely want to give reservations to women, if we want to take them into the decision-making process at the state level and the Parliament level. It can be done even now it can be done in the 2024 elections, so why are we delaying it," Chavan told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}