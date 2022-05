Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "I am very happy to inform you that the Aam Aadmi Party is nominating two Padma Shri awardees as members of the Rajya Sabha... one environment lover Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Sinchewal, the other Padma Vikramjit Singh Sahni related to Punjabi culture. ... my best wishes to both."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}