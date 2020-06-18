Rajya Sabha polls: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan to see high-stake battles

Congress is incumbent in Rajasthan and is in a safe position to win two out of three Rajya Sabha seats, while BJP is in power in Gujarat and needs support of two more legislators to win three out of four seats. In Jharkhand, all three parties--BJP, Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)--have fielded one candidate each for two seats and in Madhya Pradesh, both Congress and BJP have fielded two candidates each for three seats.