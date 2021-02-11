OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajya Sabha sitting for 13 February cancelled
Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha sitting for 13 February cancelled

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 10:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The first part of the budget session was scheduled to end on Saturday
  • The second leg of the budget session is scheduled to start on 8 March and end on 8 April

The sitting in the upper house of the Parliament has been cancelled for 13 February, an official order from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated.

The first part of the budget session was scheduled to end on Saturday. The house was to adjourn to enable the Department Related Parliamentary Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various departments and ministries, and meet again on 8 March.

The second leg of the budget session is scheduled to start on 8 March and end on 8 April.

Thursday marked the 10th day of the ongoing budget session, which had started on 29 January.

Proceedings on Thursday:

Defence minister Rajnath Singh issued statements in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha regarding the present situation in Eastern Ladakh.

In Rajya Sabha, Singh said that India and China had reached an agreement for disengagement at southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso Lake adding that both sides would remove forward deployments in a phased manner.

In the lower house, the defence minister lauded the Indian armed forces for their valour and courage.

“Our armed forces responded to challenges by unilateral Chinese action and have shown valour and courage on both south and north bank of Pangong Tso," he said.

In addition to this, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in Rajya Sabha ruled out any proposal to relax the requirement of UGC-NET exam for lecturership posts in government as well as private colleges.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that there is no proposal at present to relax the UGC NET exam for lecturership posts," Nishank said.

