Rajya Sabha sitting for 13 February cancelled

Rajya Sabha sitting for 13 February cancelled1 min read . 10:56 PM IST
- The first part of the budget session was scheduled to end on Saturday
- The second leg of the budget session is scheduled to start on 8 March and end on 8 April
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The sitting in the upper house of the Parliament has been cancelled for 13 February, an official order from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated.
The sitting in the upper house of the Parliament has been cancelled for 13 February, an official order from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated.
The first part of the budget session was scheduled to end on Saturday. The house was to adjourn to enable the Department Related Parliamentary Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various departments and ministries, and meet again on 8 March.
The first part of the budget session was scheduled to end on Saturday. The house was to adjourn to enable the Department Related Parliamentary Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various departments and ministries, and meet again on 8 March.
Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy
The second leg of the budget session is scheduled to start on 8 March and end on 8 April.
Thursday marked the 10th day of the ongoing budget session, which had started on 29 January.
Proceedings on Thursday:
Defence minister Rajnath Singh issued statements in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha regarding the present situation in Eastern Ladakh.
In Rajya Sabha, Singh said that India and China had reached an agreement for disengagement at southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso Lake adding that both sides would remove forward deployments in a phased manner.
In the lower house, the defence minister lauded the Indian armed forces for their valour and courage.
“Our armed forces responded to challenges by unilateral Chinese action and have shown valour and courage on both south and north bank of Pangong Tso," he said.
In addition to this, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in Rajya Sabha ruled out any proposal to relax the requirement of UGC-NET exam for lecturership posts in government as well as private colleges.
"The University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed that there is no proposal at present to relax the UGC NET exam for lecturership posts," Nishank said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.