Rajya Sabha to deliberate upon concerns around global warming today

Tiruchi Siva of the DMK, Pramod Tiwari of the Congress, and Sandosh Kumar P of the Communist Party of India will each make a statement on the matter
On Thursday afternoon, the Rajya Sabha will discuss the serious effects of global warming and the need for corrective action to combat it. All the members of the Upper House were informed beforehand about the issue of global concern for deliberation.
Tiruchi Siva of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Pramod Tiwari of the Congress, and Sandosh Kumar P of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will each make a statement on the matter.
In his speech at the India Global Forum United Arab Emirates (UAE) Summit in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed concern for global warming and criticised the developed world for not taking sufficient corrective measures. He urged them to "walk the talk" on this delicate issue and stop short-changing the world.
The Minister had brought up the matter, pointing out that the real issue hasn't changed in recent COP summits and that the developed nations are still being dishonest about keeping their commitments.
Jaishankar issued a climate emergency alert and criticised certain climate narratives that aim to mislead and label certain nations as "big emitters" in order to draw their attention.
The COP stands for the annual 'Conference of the Parties' to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol (1997) or the Paris Agreement.
Important issues, including emission reduction and regulations for the carbon market, were discussed this year at COP27 in Egypt.
