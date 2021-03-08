Both Houses of the Parliament will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday.

"On the request from many members from various parties, the Chairman has decided that from Tuesday, the sitting of Rajya Sabha will commence from 11 am will 6 pm as usual timings of the House. Members will sit in Rajya Sabha and gallery," she said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha will function as per usual timings of the House existing before the Covid-19 situation from tomorrow.

The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms.





The second part of the Parliament Budget session started today amidst a high octane campaign for assembly elections in four states and one UT. It will conclude on April 8.

In part two of the Budget session, the government will focus on passing various demands for grants for the year 2021-22 and the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. The Finance Bill will be discussed from March 19-22.

Apart from that, the government has also listed various bills for passage in the session that includes the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday following a ruckus over fuel prices in the parliament.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments following repeated sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

"We will continue our agitation (demanding a discussion on fuel price rise) when Rajya Sabha reconvenes at 1 pm," said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

"Petrol and diesel prices are nearly ₹100 per litre and ₹80 per litre respectively. Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have also gone up. ₹21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering," Kharge had said.

After slogans were raised, Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said: "I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the rise in fuel prices.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from today with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via