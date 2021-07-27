Former Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director and Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana has been appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner, announced the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday.

Asthana, a 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, was about to retire on 31 July. DG ITBP SS Deswal will hold an additional charge of DG BSF.

Asthana, currently serving as Director-General of the Border Security Force (BSF), will join as the Delhi Police Commissioner with immediate effect, as per a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order.

"Consequent upon appointment of Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS (GJ:84), Director General, BSF, as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the competent authority has approved that Shri S. S. Deswal, IPS (HY:84), Director General, ITBP shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, BSF vice Shri Asthana, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," the home ministry notice read.

View Full Image Rakesh Asthana has been appointed commissioner of Delhi Police.

Asthana previously held the position of special director of the CBI. In August 2020, he was appointed the Director-General of the Border Security Force.

During his stint in the CBI, he was engaged in an unsavoury spat with the then CBI Director Alok Verma.

This is one of the very few instances when an IPS officer outside of the AGMUT cadre has been appointed as the Delhi Police chief.

Usually, an officer belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre is appointed to the post.

