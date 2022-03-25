Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air eyeing June launch, says CEO Vinay Dube

Vinay Dube, co-founder and chief executive of Akasa Air. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Dube says his airline is working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to get all due processes completed

Hyderabad: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air plans to launch its first commercial flight around June, co-founder and chief executive of the airline Vinay Dube said on Friday.

Speaking at the Wings India 2022, Dube said that his airline is working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to get all due processes completed.

SNV Aviation Private Limited, which operates Akasa, got a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the government last October.

It usually takes about another six months for an airline to get an Air Operator's Permit (AOP) after securing a NOC.

"We hope to have 18 aircraft on the ground in 12 months, and add 12-14 aircraft a year later," Dube said.

Akasa, which will follow a low-cost carrier model, has placed orders for 72 Boeing 737Max aircraft. It hopes to get the delivery of the first batch of aircraft in the coming months.

"We hope to serve the audience with warmth, affection and kindness," Dube added.

