The Akasa Air, India's newest airline promoted by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has opened bookings for commercial flight operations starting from August 7 this year on two routes using a Boeing 737 Max plane.

The passengers can book their flight tickers either on its official website, that is, akasaair.com or by downloading the Akasa Air application from Google Play Store.

Taking to Twitter, Akasa Air said, “We’re bringing you closer to Your Sky, starting with these destinations! Book now at http://akasaair.com or download our app on Play Store."

The airlines, in an official statement, informed that it has begun the sale of tickets on a total of 28 flights that will operate weekly on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7 and 28 flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13, according to reports by NDTV.

Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares - we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful".

Commenting on Akasa Air’s network expansion plans, Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air also said that the network strategy of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed airlines is focused on establishing a strong pna-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country.

“We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," Iyer stated.

Akasa Air is one of the most awaited low-cost airlines to enter the aviation industry. The airline, which has got operator certificate from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this month, already began recruitment process for various positions.