Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air open for booking: check flight routes2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 11:28 AM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted Akasa Air carrier informed that the flight operations will be conducted on two routes.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted Akasa Air carrier informed that the flight operations will be conducted on two routes.
Listen to this article
The Akasa Air, India's newest airline promoted by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has opened bookings for commercial flight operations starting from August 7 this year on two routes using a Boeing 737 Max plane.