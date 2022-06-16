Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 12:03 PM IST
- Akasa Air in November had signed a deal with Boeing to purchase 72 Max planes
New airline Akasa Air on Thursday took delivery of the first 737 Max aircraft from Boeing in Seattle, USA. The airline had signed a deal with Boeing on November 26, 2021 to purchase 72 Max planes, after Indian aviation regulator DGCA gave the green light to Max aircraft.