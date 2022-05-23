Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air unveils picture of its first aircraft

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala received the NOC from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has tweeted picture of its first aircraft. “Can’t keep calm! Say hi to our QP-pie!" Akasa Air tweeted sharing the pic of the aircraft.
Akasa Air, which is planning to start its commercial flight operations in July, has earlier said its airline code will be "QP". Every airline in the world has a designator code. For example, IndiGo's code is "6E", Go First's is "G8" and Air India's is "AI".
According to a report in PTI, the carrier will start commercial flight operations in July. "As we get closer to the airline launch date, we can now confirm refined estimates on our timelines. We expect our first aircraft delivery by early June 2022, with the intention to start commercial operations in July 2022," Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air, told PTI.
The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.
kasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26, 2021 to purchase 72 Max planes. The airline has ordered 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, first aircraft delivery expected by June
