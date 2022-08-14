Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death live updates: Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet passed away at the age of 62Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India's Big Bull, veteran investor who ruled the Indian stock market for decades is no more. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala breathed his last today at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, he was 62. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. India's 36th richest Indian, with a net worth crossing $4 billion. A chartered accountant by profession from the desert state of Rajasthan, Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stocks while in college and went on to manage a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises.
14 Aug 2022, 07:06 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala's remains to be taken for cremation at 10.30 pm
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's remains are to be taken for cremation at 10.30 pm
14 Aug 2022, 07:02 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for his understanding of markets: Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, on Sunday said ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will always be remembered for his acute understanding of the markets as well as for his jovial personality, kindness, and foresightedness.
Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as 'India's Warren Buffett', passed away here Sunday morning due to a cardiac arrest. He was 62.
Jhunjhunwala had investments in more than three dozen companies, the most valuable being watch and jewellery maker Titan, part of the Tata conglomerate. His portfolio includes companies like Star Health, Rallis India, Escorts, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Agro Tech Foods, Nazara Technologies and Tata Motors.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 05:47 PM ISTPied piper of our stock markets: Harsh Goenka said
My boisterous neighbour, the Pied piper of our stock markets, a ‘Rare’ man with a big heart, the Titan who understood brands, the big bull who was always bullish about the India story, flies along with his planes to the ‘Akasa’! Om Shanti, tweeted Harsh Goenka
1
14 Aug 2022, 05:21 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala's mathemical formula to identify stocks
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the veteran investor, is no more with us. He took his last breath in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was referred to by many names like 'Dalal Street's big bull' or 'market bull' or 'big bull' or 'market mogul' and even often called 'Warren Buffett of India'. There was a reason why he achieved such prestige references. He was the testimony of success from stocks. He was called a stock market investor with a Midas touch. He was idolized by many investors holding the same dreams of becoming millionaires or billionaires from equities. But just like every success story has a formula, and a background, Jhunjhunwala also had one. He had one mathematical formula that helped him identify his stocks and the majority of them have given strong performance. Read More
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 05:03 PM ISTEknath Shinde expresses condolences
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders from the state on Sunday expressed condolences on the demise of veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. "India has lost a gem, who made a mark not just on the stock market but on the minds of almost every investor in India," Shinde tweeted. Jhunjhunwala, 62, passed away on Sunday morning in Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Jhunjhunwala's contribution to the Indian industry will always be remembered. "
14 Aug 2022, 04:33 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest: Breach Candy Hospital official statement confirmed
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest which was the cause of his death. He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease, was on chronic dialysis & was responding well. He was diabetic and had recently undergone an angioplasty: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 04:33 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala's last public appearance was at Akasa Air's inaugural flight
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who held 40 per cent stake in Akasa Air, appeared publicly for the last time at the airline's inaugural flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on August 7.
"Normally, a child is born in nine months. We (Akasa Air) took 12 months. It would not have been possible without the cooperation of the Ministry of Civil Aviation," Jhunjhunwala had said in his short speech at the Mumbai airport.
"Nowhere in the world has an airline been conceived and born in 12 months," he had said.
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had virtually inaugurated the first flight of the airline from Delhi.
14 Aug 2022, 03:55 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala always lived life to fullest: Suhel Seth
Indian businessman and columnist Suhel Seth while expressing his condolences to departed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said India has not only lost a great stock broker, someone who understood the market, it has lost someone who believed in India and Indianness, who invested not to make money but to make sure those companies grow.
"People like you and me grow with those companies if we were shareholders. Rakesh was a great human being and he will remain etched in our memories. You can leave your money behind but when your memories are so rich in compassion," Seth told ANI.
Ace stock market investor and owner of India's newest airline Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai.
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 03:53 PM IST‘Cant thank Rakesh Jhunjhunwala enough…’: Akasa Air
Paying tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who died early on Sunday at age 62, Akasa Air expressed gratitude for the faith that Jhunjhunwala bestowed on it to “build a world-class airline." Akasa Air was one of the business ventures of Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away on Sunday morning. Notably, the airline recently began commercial operations this month with a maiden flight from the financial capital of Mumbai to the city of Ahmedabad. Read More
14 Aug 2022, 03:15 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala started his journey with ₹5,000
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala started his journey in stock markets while he was still in college with a capital of just ₹5,000. Read More
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 03:10 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala's 10 investment principles
Here are the list of 10 investment principles that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala strictly followed throughout his life. Read more
14 Aug 2022, 03:05 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala's investments tips to Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more with us but his investment principles would continue to motivate stock market investors to grow wealth from stock markets. Here's what he advised the following Bollywood actress, read more
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 02:22 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala biggest bet
Money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. This Charlie Munger quote simply suggests that one should hold a stock as long as one can because it helps an investor maximise one's return on money. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and most of the ace Indian investors have been found suggesting the same to stock market investors. To know how this long term investment helps your money to grow, you need to look at Titan Company shares. This Tata group share has risen from around ₹3 to ₹2500 levels in last 20 years. Read More
14 Aug 2022, 02:18 PM ISTIndia Inc pays tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, dubbed "India's Warren Buffett" with an estimated net worth of $6 billion, died early on Sunday at age 62. A chartered accountant by profession from the desert state of Rajasthan, Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stocks while in college and went on to manage a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises. Check what market moguls said about him. Read More
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 02:18 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Big Bull who brought panache into investing
Big bulls in India have mostly flattered to deceive. Harshad Mehta, one of the first to be given that title, was the kingpin of one of the biggest market scams in the early 1990s and spent his last days in prison. Ketan Parekh, another pretender to the throne at the turn of the century, ended up in equally disgraceful circumstances. Read More
14 Aug 2022, 02:05 PM ISTWatch: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing to a Bollywood song
A video has surfaced that shows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing to a Bollywood song. The billionaire investor, known for his sagacious moves in the stock market, is in a wheelchair while he is flaunting his dance moves. Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14 at the age of 62. India's Warren Buffett was seen enjoying with his family members at home. And, then, he started grooving to ‘Kajra Re’ from the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. Watch Here
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 01:11 PM ISTUnion Minister Smriti Irani paid tribute to ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away on Sunday, saying she lost her brother.
Often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala died early this morning due to a cardiac arrest. He was 62.
"I lost my brother today .. a relationship not known to many. They call him a billionaire investor, the badshah of BSE .. but what he really was .. is and always will be .. is a dreamer," she tweeted.
14 Aug 2022, 12:15 PM ISTAkasa air will honour Mr. Jhunjhunwala's legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline: Akasa airlines
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 12:07 PM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala's first big profit came from this Tata group stock
Ace investor with Midas touch Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in early morning on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. The Big Bull of Dalal Street began investing in stocks with ₹5,000 and according to Forbes, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala net wealth today is 5.8 billion. Read more
14 Aug 2022, 12:06 PM ISTShocked and saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji: Pralhad Joshi
Shocked and saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji.
He had always dreamt of a bright future for India. My condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 11:53 AM ISTRakesh Jhunjhunwala's journey, stock holdings and investment advice
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India's Warren Buffet, or famously called the Big Bull, is no more. He ruled the Indian stock market for decades, making intelligent investment choices to build an empire of stock holdings worth over ₹40,000 crore. Read more
14 Aug 2022, 11:40 AM ISTHe was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores: Piyush Goyal
Deeply anguished at the demise of veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He was an inspiration for wealth creation for crores.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 11:37 AM ISTAn ace investor, his contributions to India’s capital markets is unparalleled: Dharmendra Pradhan
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was a man who was always bullish on India. An ace investor, his contributions to India’s capital markets is unparalleled. His passing away is a terrible loss to the financial world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and admirers. ॐ शांति:
14 Aug 2022, 11:37 AM ISTMy heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues: Priyanka Chaturvedi Shiv Sena MP
Saddened to hear of the passing away of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, just days after launching his budget airline, Akasa Airline.
He was not just bullish about the stock market but also about the nation.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 11:30 AM ISTThe Big Bull of Dalal Street leaves behind an inspiring legacy. Condolences to his family and friends: N Chandrababu Naidu President TDP
Deeply saddened by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji's passing. A veteran investor & industrialist, his contribution to the Indian Capital Market was immense. The Big Bull of Dalal Street leaves behind an inspiring legacy. Condolences to his family and friends.
14 Aug 2022, 11:25 AM ISTMay Prabhu Ram give strength to his family members and loved ones: J P Nadda
I am saddened by the terrible news of the passing away of veteran investor, business magnate and stock trader Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may Prabhu Ram give strength to his family members and loved ones.
Om Shanti
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 11:24 AM ISTSuch a humble and nice, warm hearted man: ANDREW HOLLAND, CEO OF AVENDUS CAPITAL ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES
I just have the fondest memories of sitting in Geoffrey’s bar and discussing markets. Such a humble and nice, warm hearted man.
14 Aug 2022, 11:22 AM ISTCondolences to his family and many admirers : Defense Minister Rajnath Singh
Shocked by the sudden demise of seasoned Investor, Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He will be remembered for his contributions in business and industry. He was at the forefront of creating a culture of investing in Indian stock markets. Condolences to his family and many admirers.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 11:11 AM ISTMy heartfelt condolences to his family: Nitin Gadkari
Saddened to hear the news about the demise of ace investor, trader & business magnate Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
He has been the part of India's growth story and an inspiration to budding investors.
My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Om Shanti.
14 Aug 2022, 11:06 AM ISTSaddened to know about the demise of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji.
His contribution in Indian industry & economic development will be remembered forever.
Our deepest condolences to his family & admirers.
My humble tributes.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 10:57 AM ISTJhujhunwala will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will be remembered for giving India its new airline Akasa Air after more than a decade, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday while expressing condolences on the ace investor's demise.
14 Aug 2022, 10:49 AM ISTHad strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 10:36 AM ISTMy condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti! : Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of prominent investor & industrialist Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji. He has left a legacy in the arena of stock broking & will remain an inspiration for generations of young investors & entrepreneurs.
My condolences to the bereaved family.
Om Shanti!
14 Aug 2022, 10:19 AM ISTIndia will miss him but we will never forget him: Gautam Adani
Extremely saddened by the untimely passing away of the most legendary investor that India has had. Shri Jhunjhunwala inspired an entire generation to believe in our equity markets with his brilliant views. We will miss him. India will miss him but we will never forget him,tweets Gautam Adani
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 10:18 AM ISTAnguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Amit Shah
Anguished to learn about the passing away of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. His vast experience and understanding of the stock market have inspired countless investors. He will always be remembered for his bullish outlook. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti, tweets Union Home Minister Amit Shah
14 Aug 2022, 09:59 AM ISTEnd of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street: Virender Sehwag
End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti, tweets former cricketer Virender Sehwag
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
14 Aug 2022, 09:53 AM ISTPM Modi condoles death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti: PM Narendra Modi on demise Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!