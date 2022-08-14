The Indian billionaire investor is admirably called 'Warren Buffett of India' because he set an exemplary example of how to create wealth from stock market.
India's stock market badshah Rakesh Jhunjhunwala breathed his last on Sunday morning in Mumbai. The investment legend popularly known as the Big Bull who knew how to tame the stock market in his direction was an inspiration for many. His advice on stock markets and shares was regarded as gospel and successfully followed by several. He once said, “Passionate investors always make money in stock markets. You will never fail in any work if you do it with passion."
Jhunjhunwala is no more with us but his investment principles would continue to motivate stock market investors to grow wealth from stock markets. Here's what he advised the following Bollywood actress:
Shraddha Kapoor: In an interview with ET Now, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakesh talked about the ups and downs of life, career and each other's success mantras. When asked also sought stock investment advice for newcomers to the stock market. In response, he said that stock investing is a full time profession as it requires more monitoring than other investments. He explained that one should plan their stock market allocation in the same way as they plan for other investments such as buying a house or other regular income plans.
Kareena Kapoor Khan: “The stock market is a requirement of this country. And just as in any field, there are manipulators and there are good people. It is a place where people have to put their savings and it is a medium by which money goes from savers to users. The stock market is like a woman, always commanding and always mischievous and always uncertain, always volatile, always exciting. I will personally advise you that you should invest a good amount of your money in the stock market."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The most important thing to succeed in the stock market is your attitude towards it. I think first is to realise is the market is supreme. You must recognise excess and you benefit from the excesses. In the stock market, something you buy for ₹5 and sells for ₹50 and you must have an attitude that with time everything changes and passes. We have to treat stock market in situation seperately. The most interesting aspect about investment is the kind of mental and intelligence you have to use. You don't only have to know about material matters or figures, you got to judge character of people, you got to judge the quality of entrepreneur
