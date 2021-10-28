With an annual donation of ₹50 crore, ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stormed into the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy list 2021. The billionaire investor donated approximately ₹13.69 lakh per day.

Jhunhunwala, whose investments and portfolio market participants track closely, topped the new entrant list in the biggest philanthropy donations made annually.

A total 17 philanthropists debuted on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021.

The Big Bull donates 25% of his annual income towards charitable work. Jhunjhunjwala’s philanthropic efforts is focused on the education sector. He is a trustee of Agastya International Foundation and also supports Ashoka University.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, revered as India's Warren Buffet or Big Bull has recently got clearance from the union government for his new airline venture Akasa Air.

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and family, have a total networth of ₹22,300 crore as of September, according to Hurun's rich list. His wealth has grown by a massive 52% over the last year.

Wipro's Azim Premji topped the list by donating ₹9,713 crore annually, which will account for about 27 crore a day, retaining ‘India’s most generous' title for the second year running.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who donated ₹577 crore annually for charity, came third in the list.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.