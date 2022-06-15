In the analyst meet, Tata Communications management reiterated its strategy regarding platform transformation with a focus on product innovation, new launches, higher customer walletshare and financial fitness to accelerate topline growth, highlighted brokerage Emkay in a note.

“Although the company has achieved its financial fitness targets in the last two years and now has a healthy balance sheet and strong cash-flows, it continues to be noncommittal on the timelines for achieving double-digit revenue growth in the Data segment," the note stated.

The brokerage house has a Buy rating on the Tata Group stock with a target price of ₹1,155 apiece. Tata Communications shares are down more than 38% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

The strategy of ‘deeper with fewer’ is working well in the India Enterprise segment, which has seen market share gains. New product launches, increasing feet on the street and joint GTM with TCS should help garner share gains in overseas markets too, Emkay added.

Tata Communications organised its annual investor day on 14th June 2022 where it shared certain lead indictors that helped appreciate the company’s efforts to drive revenue growth, which was constrained by externalities particularly supply of equipment.

“Though data services revenue growth was disappointing in FY22, we continue to keep faith as management strategy is anchored at driving faster and durable growth," said another brokerage ICICI Securities while maintaining Buy rating with target price at ₹1,600, implying a potential upside of over 79% from current level.

International market is the key focus area where it sees significant opportunity to drive growth, it would continue with its efforts to cement India market position.

Though, key risks, as per ICICI Securities, are extended chip shortage which can constrain Tata Comm's revenue growth; higher than expected compression in margin and higher capex outlay not having the desired results.

As per the recent BSE shareholding pattern, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 1.08% stake in the Tata Communications as of March 2022.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.