Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock plunges as Big Bull further cuts stake

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 60 lakh shares between June 1 and June 10, which accounted for 2.24% of the total issued and paid up capital of the company. They sold a further 15 lakh shares in the company between June 13 and June 14 i.e., 0.56%, as per the recent exchange filing. The couple now together hold 90 lakh Delta Corp shares, which is 3.3652% of the total issued paid up capital of the company.