Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock Nazara Tech fixes record date for bonus shares issue2 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 11:09 AM IST
- Nazara Tech's board had approved a bonus of one share against each share held by the shareholders
Nazara Technologies has announced that its board has fixed Monday, June 27, 2022 as the record date for the proposed bonus issue of shares. With its Q4 results, the company's board approved a bonus of one share against each share held by the shareholders.