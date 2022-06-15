“It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Monday, June 27, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of one new fully paid up equity shares of ₹4/- each for every One fully paid up existing equity share of ₹4/- each held," Nazara Tech informed in an exchange filing this week.