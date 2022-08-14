Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 years in Mumbai this morning. According to hospital sources as quoted by news agency ANI, Jhunjhunwala was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last today in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was born on 5 July, 1960 and grew up in Mumbai.

Jhunjhunwala stated his journey in stock markets while he was still in college with a capital of just ₹5,000. He had also recently teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh to launch Akasa Air -- India's newest budget carrier which began commercial operations this month with a maiden flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

He earned his first big profit in 1986 when he bought 5,000 shares of Tata Tea at ₹43 and the stock rose to ₹143 within three months. In three years, he earned ₹20-25 lakh. When Jhunjhunwala entered the stock market, the Sensex was at 150 points.

Apart from being the ‘Oracle of Dalal Street’, Jhunjhunwala also had a Bollywood connection.

He started Hungama Digital Media which was an Indian digital entertainment company, headquartered in Mumbai in 1999, the company was later renamed as Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Jhunjhunwala produced 2012 Hindi film ‘English Vinglish,’ in which late actress Sridevi was seen. It was premiered at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a five-minute standing ovation. The movie received critical acclaim with reviewers praising Shinde's screenplay and direction, Sridevi's performance as well as the film's soundtrack and cinematography. The movie was written and directed by Gauri Shinde.

After 'English-Vinglish', Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also produced two more films, named 'Shamitab' and 'Ki & Ka'. In 2015, Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush and Akshara Haasan starrer shared the screen together in 'Shamitabh' and was produced by Jhunjhunwala. The film got a decent response from the audience.

Another movie was Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Ki And Ka'. It was released on 1 April, 2016 and received mixed reviews. It became a commercial success grossing over ₹100.33 crore worldwide.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been a big name in the stock market sector. He started trying his hand in the stock market during his college days. He joined the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India after completing his schooling. He made his first investment in the year 1985 and it was ₹5,000. By the year 2018, this investment had increased to ₹11,000 crore. According to the information, at present the net worth of Jhunjhunwala is ₹43.39 thousand crores.

Born on July 5, 1960 in a Rajasthani family, Jhunjhunwala grew up in Bombay, where his father worked as a commissioner of Income Tax. He graduated from Sydenham College and thereafter enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

