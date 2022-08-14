Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Bollywood connection: Here are 3 films produced by him

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been a big name in the stock market sector. He started trying his hand in the stock market during his college days. He joined the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India after completing his schooling. He made his first investment in the year 1985 and it was ₹5,000. By the year 2018, this investment had increased to ₹11,000 crore. According to the information, at present the net worth of Jhunjhunwala is ₹43.39 thousand crores.

