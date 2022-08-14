A video has surfaced that shows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing to a Bollywood song. The billionaire investor, known for his sagacious moves in the stock market, is in a wheelchair while he is flaunting his dance moves. Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14 at the age of 62.

India's Warren Buffett was seen enjoying with his family members at home. And, then, he started grooving to ‘Kajra Re’ from the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli.

The ‘Big Bull’, with an estimated net worth of nearly ₹48,000 crore, said in 2005 that US billionaire George Soros and Hong Kong investor Marc Faber were his sources of inspiration and that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett was one of his role models.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala death live updates

Jhunjhunwala played a key role in the IPO of several privately owned businesses, including gaming company Nazara Technologies Ltd. and Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. His most recent endeavour, Akasa, began operations earlier this month.

Jhunjhunwala, a chartered accountant from the desert state of Rajasthan, first experimented with stocks while in college and then managed a stock trading company called RARE Enterprises.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 10 investment principles that made him Big Bull of Dalal Street

Jhunjhunwala, the ultra-low-cost Akasa Air's promoter, made an appearance days ago at the airline's public launch. His wife and three kids are left behind. Small investors found the stock market easier to understand thanks to Jhunjhunwala's superb communication abilities, according to businessmen and bankers in Mumbai, India's financial hub, who had worked with him for more than 30 years. He became a well-known TV personality thanks to his business and economic views.

Also Read: Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala; Here's all you need to know about India's Warren Buffet

One of the biggest corporations in India, the Tata Group, is one of Jhunjhunwala's bets. These companies include Indian Hotels Co., which manages the Taj hotels, Titan Watch Company, Tata Communications, and Tata Motors. Other investments include Federal Bank, Star Health Insurance, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

(With agency inputs)