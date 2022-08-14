Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s dance in wheelchair is the most emotional thing you’ll watch today1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 01:37 PM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India's Warren Buffett, passed away on August 14.
A video has surfaced that shows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing to a Bollywood song. The billionaire investor, known for his sagacious moves in the stock market, is in a wheelchair while he is flaunting his dance moves. Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14 at the age of 62.