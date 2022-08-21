Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s ‘most valuable and profitable investment advice ever’, as per Anand Mahindra2 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Anand Mahindra shared his ‘Sunday thoughts’ about a certain advice by late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.
Anand Mahindra has shared his thoughts about a certain advice by Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The billionaire businessman tweeted a post on the same and called it his “Sunday thoughts".
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala frequently spoke about generating wealth. Many enthusiasts, novices, and specialists wished to learn more from Big Bull regarding stock market investment. They therefore questioned him extensively. However, as per Mahindra, this was the most profitable investment advice that India’s Warren Buffett had ever given.
When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s father said Big Bull should be ashamed of himself
“At the last stage of his life Rakesh gave the most valuable and profitable investment advice ever. It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money," Mahindra wrote.
What Mahindra is referring to is when Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said, “My worst investment has been my health. I would encourage everybody to invest the most in that."
When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala spoke about death
Jhunjhunwala claimed in 2012 that a 50-year-old man's life expectancy was constrained due to his daily consumption of six pegs of whiskey, 25 cigarettes, lack of exercise, and eating "like a pig."
Jhunjhunwala was once asked what it was like to be wealthy in a developing nation. In his view, India is not a poor country because it has a vibrant film industry in addition to a rich culture, delectable cuisine, abundant natural resources, and a sophisticated way of thinking. He was therefore completely guilt-free.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was asked, ‘How does it feel to be rich in a poor country?’ He said this
He believed he would not have been as wealthy if India had not been a wealthy country. When he started trading stocks in 1985, the index stood at 112 points. At the time of his 2012 talk, the index was at 20,000. He saw it as a representation of the growth and prosperity of the country. He asserted that if India had not experienced prosperity, he would not have amassed the level of money he did.
On August 14, prominent stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away from a sudden heart attack. He was 62.
