Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who owned recently-launched Akasa Air airlines, passed away at the age of 62 years in Mumbai this morning. According to hospital sources as quoted by news agency ANI, Jhunjhunwala was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last today in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. He was born on July 5, 1960 and grew up in Mumbai.

