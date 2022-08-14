Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Big Bull who brought panache into investing

This is what makes Rakesh Jhunjhunwala so unique. By the time of his unfortunate demise, he had done enough to restore the power and glory of a stock market badshah, including run-ins with the markets regulator, which he mostly settled without accepting wrongdoing. He was the risk-taker who became an icon for a generation of investors by showing them that an ordinary person could make a fortune with disciplined and informed investing. It is easy to see him as a man with the Midas touch. Sure, the stocks he picked over a glittering four-decade-long career gave him returns ranging from 10X to 100X, though there were duds as well. The trick was he got it right more often than he got it wrong, and he wasn’t worried about churning his portfolio regularly, which gave him phenomenal gains.