Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was diabetic, recently underwent an angioplasty: Breach Candy Hospital1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 07:32 PM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest which was the cause of his death, Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital said on Sunday. The doctor also informed that the Jhunjhunwala was diabetic and had recently undergone an angioplasty.