It was alleged that Utpal Seth and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala were in possession of the unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) related to Aptech foraying into preschool segment and communicated the same to other applicants. "On the basis of the UPSI, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Rajeshkumar Jhunjhunwala, Shushila Devi Gupta, Sudha Gupta and Ushma Seth Sule are alleged to have traded in the scrip of Aptech during the UPSI period," the order noted.

