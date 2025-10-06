Rakesh Kishore, advocate who tried to attack Chief Justice of India, released by Delhi Police after 3-hour interrogation

Teh advocate who made it to national headlines after attempting to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, has been let go by the Delhi Police after a three-hour interrogation.

The advocate, now identified as Rakesh Kishore, was allowed to leave after the Supreme Court's regitrar general refused to press charges against him, Indian Express reported.

Police said that a white paper with a note written on it has been recovered from Kishore.

“Mera sandesh har Sanatani ke liye hai…Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan,” was written on the note, as per the publication.

“The advocate has claimed that he was unhappy with the CJI’s remarks during a recent hearing of a plea seeking the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh,” a source told the publication.

What were the CJI's remarks that irked Kishore? A bench headed by the CJI had dismissed the plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming the plea a "publicity interest litigation", the CJI had said, "This is purely publicity interest litigation.... Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation."

Taking note of the online criticism of his comments, the CJI later said he respects "all religions".

"Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media.... I respect all religions," he said on September 18.

Attack shows how deep hate has seeped in: Congress Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai as shameful and said the "mindless act" shows how hate and fanaticism have engulfed society.

He said that it was disturbing that a sitting judge, who rose to the nation's highest judicial office through merit, integrity, and perseverance, was targeted in such a manner.

"It reflects an attempt to intimidate and humiliate a man who has broken social barriers to uphold the Constitution.

"Such a mindless act shows how hate, fanaticism and bigotry has engulfed our society in the past decade," the Congress president said.

"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. The safety and security of our Judiciary is paramount. Let justice and reason prevail, not intimidation," Kharge asserted.