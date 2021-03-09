OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rakesh Tikait to address farmers' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia tomorrow

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait along with others sits at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border. (ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 07:13 PM IST PTI

  • The incharge of the Bharatiya Kisan Sabha for the Purvanchal region, Ajit Rai, said the panchayat is being held in Sikanderpur to strengthen the movement against the new agricultural laws in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

BALLIA : In a bid to give a boost to the agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will Wednesday address a farmers’ rally at Sikandepur here, just five kilometres away from the state’s border with Bihar.

The incharge of the Bharatiya Kisan Sabha for the Purvanchal region, Ajit Rai, said the panchayat is being held in Sikanderpur to strengthen the movement against the new agricultural laws in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The distance between Sikandarpur and Bihar is about five kilometers, he said.

Rai said the Wednesday’s “kisan mahapanchayat" is being supported by the Congress, Left as well as various farmers' organisations.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dr Vipin Tada said necessary security arrangements have been made in view of the event.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

