Rakesh Tikait to address farmers' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia tomorrow

The incharge of the Bharatiya Kisan Sabha for the Purvanchal region, Ajit Rai, said the panchayat is being held in Sikanderpur to strengthen the movement against the new agricultural laws in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
BALLIA :
In a bid to give a boost to the agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will Wednesday address a farmers’ rally at Sikandepur here, just five kilometres away from the state’s border with Bihar.
The incharge of the Bharatiya Kisan Sabha for the Purvanchal region, Ajit Rai, said the panchayat is being held in Sikanderpur to strengthen the movement against the new agricultural laws in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.