Rakesh Tikait to address farmers' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia tomorrow

BALLIA : In a bid to give a boost to the agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will Wednesday address a farmers’ rally at Sikandepur here, just five kilometres away from the state’s border with Bihar.

The distance between Sikandarpur and Bihar is about five kilometers, he said.

Rai said the Wednesday's "kisan mahapanchayat" is being supported by the Congress, Left as well as various farmers' organisations.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dr Vipin Tada said necessary security arrangements have been made in view of the event.

