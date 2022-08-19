Akasa Air likely to operate over 150 weekly flights by September-end2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 08:58 PM IST
- The airline company currently flies three routes- Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Mumbai
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air, which started services on 7 August this year, has announced in a release that the company expects to operate more than 150 weekly flights by the end of September. This comes days after the airlines co-founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on 14 August, a week after the first flight of Akasa Air.