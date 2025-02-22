Actor and influencer Rakhi Sawant reacted to summons issued to her by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with the India's Got Latent controversy. In a video circulating on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant said there was no point of issuing summons to her. She asked police to first solve pending rape cases and punish criminals.

In a video shared by 'viralbhayani', Rakhi Sawant could be heard saying, “There's no point of issuing summons to me...I am ready to answer all your questions. I am artist, I was given money to participate in the interview, I did the interview, that's it.”

Rakhi Sawant said she didn't even abuse on the show. "Maine gaaliyaan bhi nahi di [I didn't even abuse anyone]..."

"So, these summons is pointless. First solve pending rape cases involving 5-10 years children and 90-year women...I am poor, I don't have money to give you...," Rakhi Sawant said.

She added, "Kya karoge mujhe bula kar? Koi fayeda nahi hai [What will you do by calling me, There is no use]...punish the criminals involved in the rape of girls. I did not commit any crime. We are white collar," Sawant said.

Rakhi Sawant summoned Yashasvi Yadav, IG, Maharashtra cyber, said on Friday that the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell sent summons to Rakhi Sawant.

"Rakhi Sawant has been called by the Maharashtra Cyber ​​to record her statement on February 27," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"On 24th February, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahabadia were called to record their statements. Samay Raina asked for time till March 17, which Maharashtra Cyber ​​refused to give," Yadav said.

India's Got Latent, a roast show hosted by comedian Samay Raina, is under the radar following remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. Celebrities, including actor Rakhi Sawant, comic Bharti Singh, influencer Uorfi Javed, and former Roadies anchor Raghu Ram, have appeared as guests on the show.

