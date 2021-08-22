All Covid-19 vaccination centres will remain shut in Gujarat and Chandigarh on Sunday on the occasion of the Rakshabandhan festival.

Besides, the door-to-door vaccination drive will also remain suspended during the day.

Gujarat Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also heads the ministry of health, said in a statement that the decision was taken so that the women healthcare workers involved in the vaccination drive could stay home and celebrate the festival with their families.

According to the PTI news agency, Gujarat inoculated as many as 397,524 people against Covid-19 on Saturday and the state has administered 42,666,652 doses of the vaccine to date.

On the other hand, Chandigarh has achieved 100% vaccination of the targeted population with at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 58 crore as of August 21.

21,60,58,123 people in the said age group of 18-44 years. have received the first dose and 1,92,54,925 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive across the states and Union territories.

On the 218th day (August 21) of the inoculation drive, a total of 43,92,759 vaccine doses were given -- 27,77,409 beneficiaries received the first dose and 16,15,350 got the second dose.

