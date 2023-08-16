Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, timing, all you need to know

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, timing, all you need to know2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan festival celebrates sibling connections with rituals and gift exchanges; uncertainty over the celebration date. Alongside this ritual, there is a tradition of exchanging gifts between siblings, indulging each other with beloved items..
Raksha Bandhan is a significant yearly festival that honours the special connections we have with our siblings. In the traditional observance, sisters adorn their brothers' wrists with a Rakhi, symbolizing their wishes for a joyful and successful life. In return, brothers pledge their unwavering care and support.