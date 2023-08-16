comScore
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, timing, all you need to know

 2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Livemint

Raksha Bandhan festival celebrates sibling connections with rituals and gift exchanges; uncertainty over the celebration date. Alongside this ritual, there is a tradition of exchanging gifts between siblings, indulging each other with beloved items..

Vendors arrange 'Rakhi' (sacred thread) at a wholesale shop ahead of Raksha Bandhan at Dharavi in Mumbai. (PTI)Premium
Vendors arrange 'Rakhi' (sacred thread) at a wholesale shop ahead of Raksha Bandhan at Dharavi in Mumbai. (PTI)

Raksha Bandhan is a significant yearly festival that honours the special connections we have with our siblings. In the traditional observance, sisters adorn their brothers' wrists with a Rakhi, symbolizing their wishes for a joyful and successful life. In return, brothers pledge their unwavering care and support.

However, contemporary trends have seen brothers also tying Rakhis on their sisters' wrists, and sisters reciprocating the gesture. This act carries the same vow of protection and affection.

Alongside this ritual, there is a tradition of exchanging gifts between siblings, indulging each other with beloved items.

Rakhi Shubh Muhurat

This year, there's uncertainty surrounding the celebration date of Raksha Bandhan due to Bhadra Kaal. People are unsure whether to observe the festival on August 30 or 31.

Typically, Rakhi falls on the final day of the Sawan month, coinciding with the Full Moon. As per the Drik Panchang, the precise auspicious time to commemorate Raksha Bandhan is as follows:

The Bhadra period for Raksha Bandhan concludes at 9:01 pm. The Bhadra Poonch phase is from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm, followed by the Bhadra Mukha interval from 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm. Additionally, the Poornima Tithi, signifying the Full Moon, commences on August 30 at 10:58 am and concludes on August 31 at 7:05 am.

Raksha Bandhan Rituals

The Raksha Bandhan celebration encompasses numerous customs. During this occasion, the sister conducts her brother's aarti and offers prayers for his well-being. Subsequently, she ties a Rakhi around his wrist, applies a tilak on his forehead, and shares sweets with him. Brothers reciprocate their love by presenting their sisters with gifts or money.

As per Drik Panchang, the conventional practice designates the afternoon as the most propitious period for observing Raksha Bandhan. Nevertheless, if this timing clashes with Bhadra, the rituals are postponed until after its conclusion.

Various state governments have introduced initiatives to enable women to enjoy Raksha Bandhan festivities.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, recently shared plans to host a unique event. He aims to engage in conversations with women and distribute gifts to them on August 27, as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
