Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, timing, all you need to know

The Bhadra period for Raksha Bandhan concludes at 9:01 pm. The Bhadra Poonch phase is from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm, followed by the Bhadra Mukha interval from 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm. Additionally, the Poornima Tithi, signifying the Full Moon, commences on August 30 at 10:58 am and concludes on August 31 at 7:05 am.