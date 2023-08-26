Raksha Bandhan 2023 falls on August 30 or 31? Know shubh muhurat, rituals and other details here2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is approaching. There is uncertainty regarding the auspicious timing to tie Rakhis this year. The auspicious timing to initiate Raksha Bandhan rituals and engage in the ceremonies with your siblings will commence after the conclusion of Bhadra Kaal at 9:01 pm.
The upcoming festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is drawing near.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message