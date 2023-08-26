The upcoming festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is drawing near.

Raksha Bandhan falls on the Poornima Tithi of Shravan Maas and is a celebration of the strong bonds shared among siblings. Traditionally, sisters knot Rakhis around their brothers' wrists, seeking their well-being and longevity.

However, in contemporary times, it is common for both brothers and sisters to exchange Rakhis. They also exchange gifts, promising each other protection and affection.

As siblings across the nation prepare to commemorate this festival, there is uncertainty regarding the auspicious timing, or shubh muhurat, to tie Rakhis, as Hindus can observe Raksha Bandhan on either August 30 or 31 this year. Take a look to find all the particulars.

What is the Shubh Muhurat for Rakhi 2023?

As per Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30. However, due to the presence of Bhadra Kaal, it's also acceptable to tie Rakhi on August 31. This year, the period of Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch will extend from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm on August 30. Subsequently, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha will commence at 6:31 pm and conclude at 8:11 pm on the same day.

Consequently, the conclusion of Raksha Bandhan Bhadra is set for 9:01 pm.

The auspicious timing to initiate Raksha Bandhan rituals and engage in the ceremonies with your siblings will commence after the conclusion of Bhadra Kaal at 9:01 pm. Furthermore, the Poornima Tithi or Full Moon phase begins on August 30 at 10:58 am and concludes on August 31 at 7:05 am.

Raksha Bandhan rituals

The Raksha Bandhan celebration encompasses numerous customs. During this occasion, the sister conducts her brother's aarti and offers prayers for his well-being. Subsequently, she ties a Rakhi around his wrist, applies a tilak on his forehead, and shares sweets with him. Brothers reciprocate their love by presenting their sisters with gifts or money.

Meanwhile, Various state governments have introduced initiatives to enable women to enjoy Raksha Bandhan festivities. Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, recently shared plans to host a unique event. He aims to engage in conversations with women and distribute gifts to them on August 27, as part of the Raksha Bandhan celebration.