First 'Rakhi' tied to Lord Mahakal on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the first 'Rakhi' was tied to Lord Mahakal in the courtyard of the Baba Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, August 30.

As part of the tradition, a Bhasma Aarti was conducted, and 'laddoos' were distributed among devotees. Tying the first Rakhi to Lord Mahakal, a form of Lord Shiva, is a customary practice. The 'Panchamrit' Abhishek of Lord Mahakal took place at 3:00 am today.

"After the 'Panchamrit' Abhishek, Lord Mahakal was adorned with Bhasma. Subsequently, Rakhi was tied to Him. On this occasion, devotees were offered laddoos. Bhasma Aarti was also performed. Devotees congregated in large numbers in the Baba Mahakaleshwar temple courtyard," said a devotee while speaking with ANI.

Another devotee mentioned that women from abroad also visit the Mahakaleshwar temple to offer Rakhis to Lord Mahakal. “Women from abroad also visit the Baba Mahakaleshwar temple and offer Rakhis to Baba Mahakal," the devotee stated.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that commemorates the bond between brothers and sisters. In Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, school girls tied Rakhis to CRPF Jawans, while in Samba district, BSF Jawans celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children.

On this day, sisters traditionally tie the auspicious thread known as Rakhi on their brother's wrist, signifying their love and care for their brother's well-being. In return, brothers offer gifts and make promises of everlasting protection and support. This significant Hindu festival, which symbolises love and concern between brothers and sisters, is set to be celebrated on August 30 and 31 this year. The festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

