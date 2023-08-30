Raksha Bandhan 2023: Know about school holiday date

Raksha Bandhan school holiday 2023: Schools across India have declared holidays for Raksha Bandhan. However, some schools have declared a holiday on 30 August while others have announced off on 31 August. This is because this year the Rakhi festival 2023 is being celebrated on either of these days due to Bhadra kaal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raksha Bandhan school holiday in Bihar: The Bihar government has declared the Raksha Bandhan holiday on 31 August. Earlier, the school holiday was on 30 August. Most of the districts in Bihar have declared Raksha Bandhan holiday on 31 August. In several regions of Uttar Pradesh, schools have declared a holiday on 31 August only.

Jharkhand--Raksha Bandhan holiday 2023 The Jharkhand government has also changed the Raksha Bandhan holiday from 30Augst to 31 August.

Rajasthan--Raksha Bandhan Holiday 2023 Although the Rajasthan government has declared a holiday on 30 August in the school calendars, news reports say that the date can be changed to 31 August. Students are advised to take updates on the Raksha Bandha school holiday from their respective schools.

Delhi-Raksha Bandhan school holiday date 2023 In Delhi, most of the private schools have declared a holiday on 31 August but students are advised to check with their schools regarding the final order.

Raksha Bandhan 2023--Bank holiday on 30 August or 31 August? According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on August 30 in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. Meanwhile, On August 31, Banks will in remain closed on Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Sikkim's Gangtok, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Lucknow, Kerala's Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol.

While banks will be closed during these dates, online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, will remain operational as usual.