West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked Raksha Bandhan by tying a rakhi to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. The TMC supremo arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon for the INDIA Opposition meet before heading to the veteran actor's residence in suburban Juhu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were reports that Bachchan had invited her to tea at his residence during her Mumbai visit. The actor had earlier attended the inaugural function of last year's Kolkata International Film Festival – where Banerjee demanded that he be accorded the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

“I am happy today. I met 'Bharat Ratan' of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratan) and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also...I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival," the CM said after the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: 2024 Polls: BJP, INDIA alliance meetings set to commence on same day in Mumbai Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance are set to convene for a third meeting on August 31 and September 1. The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

(With inputs from agencies)