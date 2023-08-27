Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mouth-watering dishes you can try this festival. Check Here

Summary: Raksha Bandhan 2023 is a time to plan and prepare dishes that will bring joy to siblings, who celebrate by tying a protective thread and exchanging gifts.

As we prepare to commemorate Raksha Bandhan 2023, it's a time to plan thoughtfully and concentrate on preparing dishes that will bring joy to our siblings. This occasion is a celebration of spending quality time with our siblings and cherishing the genuine bond we share. Our siblings are our original companions, making it essential to dedicate Raksha Bandhan to making them feel cherished. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this day, brothers and sisters make every effort to spend as much time together as possible, acknowledging the unique love-hate relationship they share. Rakhi, a thread symbolizing protection, is tied by sisters on their brothers' wrists, a tradition upheld for generations. In return, brothers offer gifts and vow to safeguard their sisters on this auspicious occasion.

Here are some easy and tasty food recipes that you can consider trying for Raksha Bandhan 2023 to celebrate with your siblings:

Sandesh: Sandesh is a Bengali dessert made with fresh paneer (cottage cheese) and sugar. It's shaped into various forms and is a delightful treat.

Phirni: Similar to kheer, phirni is a creamy dessert made with ground rice and milk. It's flavored with saffron and cardamom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Puran Poli: In some regions, puran poli or a sweet stuffed flatbread made with jaggery and lentils is prepared during Raksha Bandhan.

Coconut Ladoo: These sweet treats are made with freshly grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom. They're easy to make and loved by many. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gujiya: Gujiya is a crescent-shaped sweet pastry filled with a mixture of khoya (reduced milk), nuts, and dried fruits. It's deep-fried and often associated with festivals like Raksha Bandhan.

As per Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30. However, due to the presence of Bhadra Kaal, it's also acceptable to tie Rakhi on August 31. This year, the period of Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch will extend from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm on August 30.

The Raksha Bandhan celebration encompasses numerous customs. During this occasion, the sister conducts her brother's aarti and offers prayers for his well-being. Subsequently, she ties a Rakhi around his wrist, applies a tilak on his forehead, and shares sweets with him. Brothers reciprocate their love by presenting their sisters with gifts or money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}