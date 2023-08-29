The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated with enthusiasm and grandeur across the nation on August 30 and 31. It is an occasion to celebrate the special bond of unconditional sibling love. Amid the playful pranks and teasing, there’s an unspoken understanding that you’ve got each other’s backs in times of need. This unique and unbreakable bond of love is honoured in the name of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the Poornima Tithi or full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan Maas (Sawan). On this day, sisters wrap a decorative thread known as a "rakhi" around their brothers' wrists as a token of their affection and prayers for his prosperous and healthy life. In return, brothers offer their sisters gifts and promises of eternal protection and support.

If this Raksha Bandhan, you are far away from your sibling, here are a few wishes you can share: