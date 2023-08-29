Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi wishes, auspicious time to celebrate and more3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan is an occasion to celebrate the special bond of unconditional sibling love
The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated with enthusiasm and grandeur across the nation on August 30 and 31. It is an occasion to celebrate the special bond of unconditional sibling love. Amid the playful pranks and teasing, there’s an unspoken understanding that you’ve got each other’s backs in times of need. This unique and unbreakable bond of love is honoured in the name of Raksha Bandhan.