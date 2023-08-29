Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rakhi wishes, auspicious time to celebrate and more

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated with enthusiasm and grandeur across the nation on August 30 and 31. It is an occasion to celebrate the special bond of unconditional sibling love. Amid the playful pranks and teasing, there’s an unspoken understanding that you’ve got each other’s backs in times of need. This unique and unbreakable bond of love is honoured in the name of Raksha Bandhan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the Poornima Tithi or full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan Maas (Sawan). On this day, sisters wrap a decorative thread known as a "rakhi" around their brothers' wrists as a token of their affection and prayers for his prosperous and healthy life. In return, brothers offer their sisters gifts and promises of eternal protection and support.

If this Raksha Bandhan, you are far away from your sibling, here are a few wishes you can share: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May you always be safe and protected from harm. I love you, my dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan! I pray that our bond of love continues to grow stronger.

May your life be filled with happiness, and good health. May you be successful in all your endeavours. Happy Raksha Bandhan my brothers!

I pray that all your dreams and aspirations come true. You are always in my thoughts and prayers. I love you! I wish that this Raksha Bandhan brings you everything you desire in life.

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and success on Raksha Bandhan. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You always protected me from danger and looked after me when I was crying. If superheroes were real, you would be one. Thank you, big brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

May you always be safe and protected from harm. I love you, my dear brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan! I pray that our bond of love continues to grow stronger.

May we always be by each other’s side in good times and bad. Wishing you a very happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya!

Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and success on Raksha Bandhan. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You irritate me, make me laugh, love me unconditionally, and always pamper me. I feel so lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for being in my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

May the thread of Rakhi that symbolizes my love for you keep you safe from all harm. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I pray that all your dreams and aspirations come true. You are always in my thoughts and prayers. I love you! I wish that this Raksha Bandhan brings you everything you desire in life.

You are the most special person in my life and I pray that all your dreams come true. May you always be happy and healthy! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I am so blessed to have a sister as loving, kind, caring, and cute as you. You have fulfilled every wish of mine. I'll be waiting for my gifts. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

No matter how much we fight, on this Raksha Bandhan Day, I want you to know that you are my world and being your sister is the best feeling.

Dear brother, before you were born, I never loved sharing. But ever since then, I have never felt more happy to share my things with you. Happy Raksha Bandhan bro!

May your life be filled with happiness, and good health. May you be successful in all your endeavours. Happy Raksha Bandhan my brothers!

May we always be by each other’s side in good times and bad. Wishing you a very happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya!

May the thread of Rakhi that symbolizes my love for you keep you safe from all harm. Happy Raksha Bandhan!You are the most special person in my life and I pray that all your dreams come true. May you always be happy and healthy! Happy Raksha Bandhan!