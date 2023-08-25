Raksha Bandhan 2023: Banks to remain closed on 30 and 31 August in THESE cities. Check list here2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Banks to remain closed on 30 and 31 August in some cities due to the festival.
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a significant yearly festival that honours the special connections we have with our siblings. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on their brothers' wrists and wish for their joyful and successful life. In return, brothers pledge their unwavering care and support and also give them gifts.