Raksha Bandhan 2023: Banks to remain closed on 30 and 31 August in some cities due to the festival.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a significant yearly festival that honours the special connections we have with our siblings. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on their brothers' wrists and wish for their joyful and successful life. In return, brothers pledge their unwavering care and support and also give them gifts.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30 August. The banks will remain closed on 30 and 31 August in some cities.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on 30 August in Jaipur and Shimla. On 31 August, Banks will in Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram due to Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol.

The Raksha Bandhan festival also comes around the second long weekend on the month on August. The long weekend - August 26 (Saturday), August 27 (Sunday), August 29: Onam (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday) and August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Wednesday). You can enjoy five-day long holidays by taking an off on August 28.

Raksha Bandhan Muhurat This year, there is an uncertainty as people are unsure whether to to observe the festival on August 30 or 31 due to Bhadra Kaal. The festival falls on the final day of the Sawan month, coinciding with the Full Moon. As per the Drik Panchang, the Bhadra period for Raksha Bandhan concludes at 9:01 pm on 30 August. The Bhadra Poonch phase is from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm, followed by the Bhadra Mukha interval from 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm. Additionally, the Poornima Tithi, signifying the Full Moon, commences on August 30 at 10:58 am and concludes on August 31 at 7:05 am. As per the Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time after 9:01 pm.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in August: The month of August have fourteen bank holidays including Sunday and second and the fourth Saturday. Here are the list of upcoming bank holidays:

August 26: Fourth Saturday

August 27: Sunday

August 28 (First Onam): Bank holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

August 29 (Thiruvonam): Bank holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

August 30 (Raksha Bandhan): Bank holiday in Jaipur and Shimla.

August 31 (Raksha Bandhan/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Pang-Lhabsol): Bank holiday in Dehradun, Gangtok, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.

Though the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.