Raksha Bandhan 2023: Why is Rakhi celebrated for two days this year? Know Here

Confusion arises over the celebration of Raksha Bandhan on August 30th or 31st due to the presence of Bhadra.

The upcoming auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is on the horizon. As per the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan traditionally falls on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha within the Shravan month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, a dilemma has surfaced this year regarding whether to celebrate this festival on either the 30th or 31st of August. Raksha Bandhan involves sisters tying protective threads (Rakhis) around their brothers' wrists, and this uncertainty has left sisters questioning which date to choose for the festivities.

The confusion stems from the fact that August 30th coincides with the presence of Bhadra, in addition to the full moon (Purnima) date within the Shravan month. Consequently, this situation has extended the Rakhi celebrations to span across both the 30th and 31st of August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, adhering to religious beliefs, it is generally considered inauspicious to engage in positive activities during the Bhadra period.

Consequently, owing to the presence of Bhadra, individuals are facing uncertainty regarding the appropriate date for observing Raksha Bandhan, either on August 30th or 31st. Aligned with Hindu customs, it is advised to refrain from undertaking any auspicious activities during the Bhadra phase. Thus, the most propitious celebration of Raksha Bandhan is traditionally observed during the Shravan Purnima date, avoiding the Bhadra period, and preferably in the afternoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During Raksha Bandhan, the Bhadra period's shadow will cast itself throughout the entire day. As indicated by the Panchang, the commencement of the Shravan Shukla Purnima date is set for 10:59 AM on August 30, extending until 07:05 AM on the following day, August 31. Coinciding with the start of the full moon date on August 30, the Bhadra period is also set to begin, lasting until 9:01 PM on the same day.

Owing to the presence of Bhadra within this timeframe, it is advised not to tie Rakhi on August 30. The appropriate time for tying Rakhi falls after the Bhadra period concludes. Some astrology experts regard tying Rakhi during nighttime as lacking auspiciousness.

This year, Sawan Purnima is scheduled for August 30, commencing at 10:59 AM and concluding at 07:05 AM on August 31. Following this, the first day of the Bhadrapada month will commence. Notably, as the full moon date initiates on August 30, it concurrently marks the onset of the Bhadra period, which will persist until 9:01 PM.

Consequently, Rakhi can be tied after the Bhadra period concludes on August 30. However, it's worth noting that some astrologers discourage the practice of tying Rakhi during nighttime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}